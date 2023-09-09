UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.78. The firm has a market cap of $445.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.