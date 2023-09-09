UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Reduced by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.78. The company has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

