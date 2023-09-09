Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $1,030,720.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Robynne Sisco sold 25,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 88,275 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $3,253,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on U. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

