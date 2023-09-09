Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.07

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $8.10. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 284,307 shares changing hands.

UTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $287.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.05, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 262,658 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $1,759,808.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

