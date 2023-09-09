UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

TIGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

