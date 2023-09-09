UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
TIGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
