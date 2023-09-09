Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $268.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.63.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

MTN opened at $250.04 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.46.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.