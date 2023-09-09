Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $11.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,720,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after purchasing an additional 332,118 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 376,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,370 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

