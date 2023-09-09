Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:VIP)

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIP stock opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.49) on Friday. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 189 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 233 ($2.94). The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.42. The company has a market capitalization of £84.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

