Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:VIP)

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VIP stock opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.49) on Friday. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 189 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 233 ($2.94). The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.42. The company has a market capitalization of £84.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.74 and a beta of 0.94.
