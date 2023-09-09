Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

