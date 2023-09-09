Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,004,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.