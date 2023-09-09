Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,046 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

