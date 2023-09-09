Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,819,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $113,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 65,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 979,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,586,000 after purchasing an additional 62,046 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 115,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 7,729,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,000,813. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

