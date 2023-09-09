Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.93 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

