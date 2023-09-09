Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 187.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Viawealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.