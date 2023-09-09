Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

