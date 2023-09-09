Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Increased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21,441.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $196.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

