Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $409.39. 4,125,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,227. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

