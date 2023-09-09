Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,125,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,227. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.80 and a 200-day moving average of $390.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.