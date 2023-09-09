Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

