Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 175.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,254 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX remained flat at $48.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

