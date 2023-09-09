Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $221.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

