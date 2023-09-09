Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VZ opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.