Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 99,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Westpark Capital started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $343.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.57 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.