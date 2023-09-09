VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in VICI Properties by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.56%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

