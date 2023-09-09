VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $211,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

