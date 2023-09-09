VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 88,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 40,940 shares.The stock last traded at $60.81 and had previously closed at $60.96.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $639.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0857 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after buying an additional 43,140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 143,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3,851.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

