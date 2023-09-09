VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 88,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 40,940 shares.The stock last traded at $60.81 and had previously closed at $60.96.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $639.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0857 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
