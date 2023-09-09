Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,480 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.72% of Vipshop worth $74,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 21.3% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 539,748 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $3,412,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 81.3% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 113,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 50,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $9,448,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.92. 1,600,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,656. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.02.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

