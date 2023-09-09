Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Matthew Ohayer Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,746,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,468,193.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $471.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $106.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after buying an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 254,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 238,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

