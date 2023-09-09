VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,621,128 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 682,023 shares during the period. VMware makes up 2.3% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned 6.21% of VMware worth $3,323,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VMW stock opened at $165.99 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 136.46%. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMware

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.