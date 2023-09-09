Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vontier
Institutional Trading of Vontier
Vontier Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of VNT opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vontier Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.
Vontier Company Profile
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vontier
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.