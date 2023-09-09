Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vontier by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 23.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 40.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNT opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

