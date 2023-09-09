Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Up 4.9%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 10,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 47,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
Separately, Raymond James lowered Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
