Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $30.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

