Wanchain Price Tops $0.19 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $776,531.10 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00038156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,044,014 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.