Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 76,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:WRBY opened at $11.89 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,335,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,990,510.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,335,337 shares in the company, valued at $122,990,510.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $125,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,820 shares in the company, valued at $178,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 636,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,545. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. William Blair began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Warby Parker Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
