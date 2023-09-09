Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the second quarter worth about $6,921,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Washington Federal by 19.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Washington Federal by 345.7% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 30,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

