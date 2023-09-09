WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $131.18 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,044,689,149 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,621,713 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,044,463,174.5837746 with 3,351,395,738.544793 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03938576 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,186,178.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

