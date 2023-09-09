Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,970.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W opened at $71.13 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 961,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,482,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

