WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 494,936 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WesBanco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,606,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,356,000 after purchasing an additional 106,068 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

