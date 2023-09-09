Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.47 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,498 shares of company stock valued at $373,427.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

