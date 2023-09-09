Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of WSR stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $488.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.