Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,731,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.82. The stock had a trading volume of 380,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.30. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.29.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

