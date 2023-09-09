Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $70.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.