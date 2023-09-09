Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after buying an additional 221,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,367,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WGO opened at $61.27 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.27%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

