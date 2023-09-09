Wirtual 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $242.55 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $242.55 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

