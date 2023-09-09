WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53.

Insider Activity at WiseTech Global

In other WiseTech Global news, insider Teresa Engelhard 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. In other news, insider Richard Dammery 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. Also, insider Teresa Engelhard 1,065 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

