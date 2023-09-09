Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Get Woodward alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $133.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $648,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,185 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.