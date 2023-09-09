World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

About World Fuel Services

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.