Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

