Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

