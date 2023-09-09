XYO Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $42.02 million and $357,173.74 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,860.56 or 1.00029832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00315287 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $362,559.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

